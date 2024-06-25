“Official this week” – Latest Romano update says Chelsea will secure €22.5m transfer in the next days

“Official this week” – Latest Romano update says Chelsea will secure €22.5m transfer in the next days

The attention of the footballing world is on the Euros right now, but that’s not going to stop Chelsea making progress on their squad surgery in the background.

This morning, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aston Villa youngster Omari Kellyman has completed his medical tests ahead of a £19m move to Chelsea. He will sign a 6 year contract with a club option for an extra year later today, with the announcement of a completed deal sometime this week.

The attacking midfielder will make the same move that Carney Chukwuemeka did just a couple of years ago, for a similar fee. Chukwuemeka has impressed in flashes, but hasn’t been able to really get things together consistently thanks to injury.

The focus has been on securing a striker, but clearly the scouts love what they see in Kellyman. It’s not clear where he will fit into this squad, given the quantity of talents in his positions – could we see an immediate loan for him? Or does this indicate that someone else is leaving?

Debate set to rage on

The debate about this one will run and run. It’s not just a question of how good he is as a player, or how much we paid for him, or whether he’s blocking the progress of academy player, or whether it’s a good use of our limited resources. It also appears to be (at least in part) a PSR swindle, with Chelsea and Villa among the clubs trading players between them for inflated values in order to boost their income for the summer.

This doesn’t look likely to lead to any punishments, but does look like it will continue to make us pretty unpopular with the owners of some other clubs.

It also makes it pretty hard to judge what the plans for Kellyman are.