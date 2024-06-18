Official: Vlasic forced to withdraw from Croatia squad at EURO 2024

Nikola Vlašić has pulled out of the Croatia national team due to a muscle injury and will miss the rest of EURO 2024.

Torino‘s attacking midfielder Vlasic will miss the rest of EURO 2024 due to a muscle injury, his national team Croatia announced with an official statement on Tuesday morning.

Croatia are in the same group as Italy and lost the opening game in the tournament against Spain last week.

“Vlasic will leave the national team basecamp and miss the rest of the EURO 2024 due to a muscle injury,” Croatia said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m extremely sorry that this new injury will prevent me from helping the team,” said the Torino star.

“I’ve done everything possible to be ready, and I’d like to thank the head coach and the coaching staff for the opportunity. I believe in this team and I’m sure they will succeed – I’ll be their biggest fan!”

Croatia national team Zlatko Dalić added: “Nikola invested a lot of effort to help the team at the EURO 2024, and he is an integral part of the squad. Unfortunately, this second injury happened, and I can only thank him for everything he’s done here.”

Vlasic spent on the bench the entire match against Spain on Saturday. Croatia will meet Albania in the second group-stage game on Wednesday.