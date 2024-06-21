Official | Vitinha leaves Marseille for Genoa

Olympique de Marseille have officially announced the departure of Vitinha (24) with the Portuguese striker joining Genoa for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of €15 million.

Vitinha arrived in La Provence during the middle of the 2022/23 season for a record €32 million fee from Braga. The forward struggled to ever live up to his price tag during his one-year stay at Marseille and was shipped out on loan to Genoa midway through last season.

Despite only scoring a couple of goals for the Italian side in his six months in the north, the striker’s potential was recognised by the fans and club hierarchy and they were willing to dip into their funds to bring the Portuguese forward on a permanent deal.

Marseille have wished their now ex-striker well on the next part of his journey, but they have reportedly inserted a buyback clause into their agreement with Genoa.

GFFN | Nick Hartland