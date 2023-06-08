Official visit weekend for Michigan football, top 2024 prospects in Ann Arbor

June is going to be a busy month for Michigan football in terms of 2024 recruiting. The Wolverines started off last weekend with multiple top recruits visiting Ann Arbor and it continues this weekend.

There will be 14 2024 recruits that are taking their official visits this weekend and two of them are priority five-star recruits. The Wolverines are set to host five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott and big-time wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

Michigan is also hosting several players the Wolverines are currently leading for according to the different recruiting services. Could the maize and blue be in store for a commitment this weekend? If things go well, it’s possible.

Here is the list of every player taking an official visit to Michigan this weekend.

Justin Scott

247Sports Composite ranking: Five-star, 12th-ranked player in the country, and third-best DL in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman out of Chicago (Illinois) St. Ignatius has a final five of Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, and Georgia.

There are currently two Crystal Ball predictions in on Scott to land in either Miami or Notre Dame. The Hurricanes lead for Scott according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 69.8% chance to land him.

Here is Allen Trieu’s scouting report:

Has prototypical size and athletic ability for the position. Bends well, gets off the ball quickly and can beat blockers with initial quickness. Closes to the ball with speed as well. For a taller interior defensive lineman, he generally does a good job with pad level and his flexibility helps with that. Not often challenged in high school with offensive linemen with similar size and talent. Will have to show he can disengage from Power Five level offensive linemen. Has great upside though and actually could play high-level offensive line if he wanted to also, but projects as a defensive tackle that can play for any school and in any scheme in the country.

Junior Season Highlights😁 Ton of improvement!https://t.co/BMuEciQpDF — Justin Scott (@juustinscott) March 16, 2023

Ryan Wingo

247Sports Composite ranking: Five-star, 21st-ranked player in the country, and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-2 WR out of Saint Louis (Missouri) is considering Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, and Notre Dame.

There is currently one Crystal Ball prediction in for Wingo to go to UGA on 247Sports. And if you look at On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Georgia leads for Wingo with a 48.1% chance to land him.

Here is Allen Trieu’s scouting on Wingo:

Track background that includes a 10.55 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore and a 21.31 200. Comes from a running back family but has the speed and pass-catching ability to play receiver or see a hybrid role in college. And has a leaner, high-cut build where he can play receiver but could also still motion into the backfield and be handed the ball some. Not only has track speed but has some wiggle, although he runs by defenders more than he makes them miss in a phone booth. That twitch can be seen as a route-runner also. Catches the ball well away from his frame and tracks it well over the shoulder. Is a good route runner currently but can still continue to add more craft and diversify his route tree as he gets older. Dangerous return man who can continue being a kick returner in college. Not the kind of player that has to be put in a box — he is an offensive threat and scoreboard changer at the next level no matter how he touches the ball. Likely a future high draft choice with his combination of size, verified speed and versatility.

Bryce West

247Sports Composite ranking: Four-star, 43rd-ranked recruit in the country, and the No. 4 corner in the 2024 cycle.

The 5-foot-11 corner out of Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville recently named Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, and USC as his final schools.

The Buckeyes are leading for the coveted corner out of Ohio. There are seven Crystal Ball predictions for OSU to land West.

Here is Allen Trieu’s scouting report on West:

Has enough size and measureables to project to a high major level. Has a track background and has run as fast as 10.93 in the 100-meter dash and 6.96 in the 60-meter dash. Also has offensive snaps and has shown himself to be a breakaway threat as a running back. Has played man for his school and also shown he can do that in a camp or workout setting. Shows good ball skills. Will put his nose in the action and lay a hit. Doesn’t show a single elite trait but is solid in every area. Continuing to add polish while building upon his quicks and long speed, which are already good, are keys for his developmental future.

Glenville's @bryvonny is THAT DUDE! He led his team to a 15-0 record last season and the school's first-ever state title. pic.twitter.com/ec7UcPb9uq — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) February 9, 2023

Jordan Marshall

247Sports Composite ranking: Four-star, 89th-ranked player in the country, and No. 8 running back in the 2024 cycle.

The 5-foot-10 running back out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller is a Michigan commit. The Wolverines beat out the in-state Buckeyes for Marshall.

Here is Allen Trieu’s scouting report on Marshall:

Has been a star and highly productive against very good high school competition. Has an innate feel for the position, good vision and finds running lanes. Reads his blocks and shows good patience. Has balance and keeps his feet through contact. Not used as much as a downfield receiver but shows good hands and natural pass-catching skills. Has gone out to some events and been timed. Has good straight speed. He is not quite elite in terms of his measureables but they are good and then when you combine his intangibles and position skills into that, he is a no-brainer national back. He should be a very reliable, productive college starter at a major program.

First of all, I just want to thank my mom and dad, family, friends, and the Moeller Community For supporting me. With that being said…I Will be Committing to the University of Michigan 💙💛 #GoBlue @CoachMarkElder @MHart2032 @Coach_SMoore @coachclink pic.twitter.com/M0pmKWYpg6 — Jordan Marshall (@J_MARSH2024) March 21, 2023

Jordon Johnson-Rubell

247Sports Composite ranking: Four-star, 118th-ranked prospect, and the No. 9 ranked safety in the 2024 cycle.

The 5-foot-10 safety out of Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy has a top five of Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Texas, and TCU.

There is one Crystal Ball prediction in for the Longhorns to land Johnson-Rubell on 247Sports. And Texas has a 91% chance to land the former Texas native according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Here is Andrew Ivin’s scouting report on the safety:

A versatile defensive back that made key plays at key moments as a junior for IMG Academy, like his pick six against St. Frances Academy. Has been deployed primarily as a safety at the national powerhouse, but has some experience working at cornerback and has shown that he can be rather effective as a slot defender. Measured just under 5-foot-10, 165 pounds in Spring of 2022. Might be on the smaller side, but plays bigger than the numbers suggest as he’s physical in the hole and comfortable carrying out tasks near the line of scrimmage. Looser hips allow him to mirror pass catchers of all different sizes while foot speed (clocked a laser-timed 4.6 in the 40-yard as an underclassman) helps him close gaps and get from hash to hash. Does a nice job of locating the football on deeper shots and will fight his way to the catch point on shorter routes. Should be viewed as a multi-year starter type of talent that can be utilized in a number of different ways. Will likely need some time before he’s ready to go on Saturdays, but range and instincts could lead to early playing time, especially if body keeps maturing.

Quick Feet… back on that .. pic.twitter.com/OwVFTpkUFs — Jordon Johnson-Rubell (@jjrubell) June 2, 2023

Bennett Warren

247Sports Composite ranking: Four-star, 175th-ranked prospect in the country, and the 13th-best offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman hails from Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Christian. He is strongly considering Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

It appears the Wolverines are trending slightly for Bennett. There is one Crystal Ball prediction for Bennett to land in Michigan, however, there is another one with a lower confidence level for the Aggies.

Boo Carter

247Sports Composite ranking: Four-star, 240th-ranked recruit in 2024, and the 20th-best athlete in the cycle.

Boo Carter is listed as a 5-foot-10 athlete and hails from Cleveland (Tennessee) Bradley Central. He has a top five of Michigan, Ohio State, Colorado, Oregon, and Tennessee.

The Vols are Michigan’s main competition at the moment. There are two Crystal Ball predictions for Carter to land in Knoxville and the Vols have a 92.2% chance to land him according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Carter plans on announcing on June 17, so the Wolverines need to make a good impression.

More of #Michigan target, Top247 ATH Boo Carter (@boo_Carter6), but this time locking up the receiver. pic.twitter.com/yoiSKkRhTc — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 2, 2023

Elias Rudolph

247Sports Composite ranking: Four-star, 248th-ranked player, and the 20th-ranked edge prospect in 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound edge defender plays at Deerfield Beach (Florida) and is heavily considering Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and Pittsburgh. He will also take a visit to Penn State at the end of the month.

There is currently one Crystal Ball in for Ohio State to land Rudolph on 247Sports. But when you look at the Recruiting Prediction Machine on On3, the Wolverines have a big lead with an 81.3% chance to land the coveted edge prospect.

Ondre Evans

247Sports Composite ranking: Four-star, 341st-ranked recruit, and the 30th-best cornerback in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot corner has good size heading into his senior year listed at 183-pounds. He attends CPA in Nashville (Tennessee) and he is strongly considering NC State, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, and others.

There are no Crystal Balls in on Evans, but the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Wolfpack in the lead with a 90.1% chance to get Evans.

Broke my personal record for the 100 meter and Schools record as well! 10.55 100 meter dash time! @CPALionsSports @CPAFootball @NCEC_Recruiting @d1westnashville pic.twitter.com/zjBNyzsVjT — Ondre evans ✞ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@OndreEvans) May 25, 2023

Owen Wafle

247Sports Composite ranking: Four-star, 406th-ranked player in 2024, and the 41st-best defensive lineman in the cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman hails from Princeton (New Jersey) Hun School and was a Notre Dame commit before he recently de-committed to look elsewhere.

Michigan appears to lead big time for Wafle. There are eight Crystal Ball predictions in for the Wolverines to get the defensive lineman.

Here is Brian Dohn’s scouting report on Wafle:

Thick build with plus length. Has low center of gravity and plays low to win leverage. Has snaps on both sides of ball as fullback and defensive lineman. Strong, physical, hard-nosed player with strong work ethic. Showed ability to bend during spring workout. Ferocious style of play evident during in-game eval in fall 2021. Gets off quickly at snap and covers ground well in first three steps. Shows stack-and-shed ability. Can take on block and re-direction along line of scrimmage. Can anchor in run game. Willing to take on and fight through double teams. Relies heavily on power and strength and often wins leverage by sinking hips. Plays with high effort and has strong work ethic. Does show rip and spin moves but needs to continue to develop technique and diversify move sets. Has to maintain lower body flexibility while also getting stronger. Multi-year starter at high-level program. Has late round NFL draft potential.

"I feel like I can fit in really well at Michigan" Top DL target Owen Wafle (@OwenWafle) on backing out of his pledge to Notre Dame, push from Michigan & @CoachMikeElston, upcoming OV and more #GoBlue @Red_Zone75. https://t.co/bob94crTjF pic.twitter.com/PhUUvPX6Kh — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) June 5, 2023

Dominic Nichols

247Sports Composite ranking: Four-star, 429th-ranked recruit, and the 29th-ranked edge prospect in 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge defender hails from Ijamsville (Maryland) Oakdale and has been linked to Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Penn State.

There is a Crystal Ball prediction for Nichols to land with the Wolverines. The maize and blue also lead for Nichols on On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 66.6% chance to land him.

Manuel Beigel

247Sports Composite ranking: Three-star, the 710th-ranked recruit, and the 70th-best defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 282-pound lineman from Wallingford (Connecticut) Choate Rosemary Hall is a Michigan commit. He also has offers from Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M, among others. He is originally from Germany.

Micah Kaapana

247Sports Composite ranking: Three-star, the 723rd-ranked prospect, and the 56th-ranked running back in the 2024 cycle.

Micah Kaapana is a 5-foot-11 running back from Las Vegas (Nevada) Bishop Gorman. Kaapana is considering Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Hawaii

There is one Crystal Ball prediction for Michigan to land Kaapana. If you look at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines are leading with a 92% chance to land him.

Deyvid Palepale

247Sports Composite ranking: Three-star, 752nd-ranked recruit, and the 77th-ranked defensive lineman in 2024.

Deyvid Palepale plays in Landisville (Pennsylvania) Hempfield. He has offers from Auburn, Florida, Penn State, and South Carolina. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 288-pounds

There is a Cyrstal Ball prediction for Michigan to land Palepale. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines have an 85.2% chance to get him.

