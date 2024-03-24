Official visit to Florida likely for this 4-star running back

After spending a couple of days in the Swamp, Cleveland Heights (Ohio) running back Marquise Davis expects to be back in Gainesville this summer for an official visit, according to Swamp247’s Donovan Keiser.

While dates are still being made official, Davis is eyeing the weekend of May 31 for his second trip to Florida. He got a pretty good look at spring practices and met with his would-be position coach, Jabbar Juluke.

“I saw everything I wanted to, but it would be nice to come back down here,” Davis said. “On official visits, there is more stuff to do anyway.”

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites to land him with 90% odds, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine. Penn State (3.5%) and Michigan (2.0%) are the only other programs with more than a 1% chance.

He already has official visits planned with the Wolverines (June 7-9) and the Tennessee Volunteers (June 21-23). It’s safe to say that Florida is near the top of the pack, but the recruiting process is far from over.

Davis is a consensus four-star recruit ranked the highest by On3 at No. 102 overall in the 2025 class. The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major services, puts him at No. 186 nationally and No. 12 among running backs in the class. He’s also ranked the eighth-best 2025 recruit out of Ohio.

