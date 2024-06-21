Official visit has Florida ‘up there’ for 4-star IMG Academy WR

June is all about official visits in the college football recruiting world, and Florida recently hosted one of the top receivers on its board from the class of 2025, four-star IMG Academy wideout Donovan Olugbode.

Being a few hours from Gainesville has allowed Olugbode a few opportunities to see the university and athletic facilities, but an official visit is a completely different experience. The red carpet is rolled out, and players get a lot more time around the coaching staff.

“It was definitely good to see them outside the football aspect, and more how they are as people,” Olugbode told Blake Alderman of Swamp247. “Met their families, learned more about what they like to do outside of football … It was awesome to sit down with Billy G and Nape to talk some more about the offense.”

Without divulging too many secrets, Florida gave Olugbode a look at Billy Napier’s offensive scheme and it feels like a good match. The Gators like to move guys around, and Olugbode has the versatility to play out wide and in the slot.

Florida battling Missouri and USC

Florida is the third of four official visits for Olugbode this summer. He’s already been to Washington and USC and is headed to Missouri next. The Tigers and Trojans are the two teams standing out, but Florida has always been near the top of his list.

“They’re definitely up there,” he said. “Right now I have everyone else up there too at the moment. I am trying to go into these OV’s with everyone in the same standing. Hear what everyone has to say, and then start figuring it all out after I’m done with them.”

Olugbode’s family joined him from Chicago for their first trip to Gainesville. It’s always a positive sign when the parents sign off the school, and Florida passed the test. No commitment date has been made public yet, but it could come as soon as July.

Recruiting Summary

Olugbode has earned four-star status everywhere but ESPN, where he is a three-star talent.

The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major services, recently moved him up 55 spots to No. 117 nationally, and he’s also ranked No. 14 among wide receivers in the class of 2025. He made an even bigger jump in the 247Sports composite, moving up 73 spots to No. 121 nationally and No. 14 at his position.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Florida increased odds to land a commitment from Olugbode following the official visit.

Last time we checked in, Florida was a 29.7% favorite. Now the Gators hold 39.8% odds, followed by Missouri (17.7%), Washington (15.2%) and USC (12.6%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire