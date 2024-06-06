Official: Vinicius, Rodrygo, Endrick get their Brazil jersey numbers

It is a summer of international tournaments as the UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America are set to kick off in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid have a number of players away on national team duty participating in the aforementioned tournaments.

As many as four Real Madrid stars are in the Brazil squad for the Copa America, with Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, and Endrick all featuring in Dorival Jr.’s final list.

Now, the four players have learnt the jersey numbers that they will be wearing for the Selecao at the prestigious tournament in the coming weeks.

Vinicius, who will be Brazil’s leading man in attack in Neymar’s absence, takes the No. 7 shirt that he also wears at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo has been handed the iconic No. 10 jersey by Brazil for the tournament, whereas Endrick, very much in the nascent stages of his career, gets the No. 9 shirt.

Eder Militao will wear the #3 jersey.