Official | Vincent Kompany appointed Bayern Munich’s new head coach

Bayern Munich have announced Vincent Kompany as their new head coach, replacing Thomas Tuchel who announced he would leave in February.

The former central defender signs a contract at Die Rekordmeister until 2027. On becoming Bayern head coach, Kompany said: “I am looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern. It is a great honor to be able to work for this club – FC Bayern is an institution in international football. As a coach, you have to stand for what you are as a personality: I love to have the ball, to be creative – and we also have to be aggressive on the court and brave. I am now looking forward to the very elementary things: to work with the players, to form a team. When the base is standing, success also comes.”

This is Kompany’s third managerial job in football after retiring. His first job saw him become player/manager of Anderlecht in his native Belgium, where he took an underperforming team and helped them stabilise themselves before moving on to Burnley then in the Championship, who he transformed into a more modern side and led them to the Premier League on the back of one of the best Championship seasons ever.

Finally, he has one season of Premier League football under his belt but that saw him relegated with Burnley.

The hiring of Kompany brings to an end Bayern’s long and painful search for a replacement for Tuchel. Since his announcement, Bayern have tried to hire Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, Unai Emery, Oliver Glasner, Hansi Flick and Tuchel again before reaching Kompany.

The young head coach will have a lot of work to do at Bayern as they look to regain their place as Germany’s best team.

