Official: Valencia boss Rubén Baraja signs new contract

La Liga outfit Valencia have on Wednesday announced that head coach Rubén Baraja has committed his future to the club.

Tactician Baraja, for his part, has of course been widely lauded for the job he has done on the touchline at The Mestalla.

After taking up the Valencia reins in February of 2023 with Los Che in the thick of the battle against relegation to the 2nd tier, the Spaniard steadied the ship, securing survival for his side.

And he has not looked back since, with Valencia’s 9th-placed finish this past season having marked a vast improvement in every aspect.

Recent weeks, in turn, had seen speculation begin to mount that the decision to reward Baraja by way of a new contract had long been made on the part of the Mestalla brass.

And, as alluded to above, on Wednesday, precisely as much has been confirmed.

As per a statement across the club’s website and social media platforms:

‘Valencia CF and Rubén Baraja have reached an agreement to extend their contractual relationship for an additional season, until June 30, 2026.’

Conor Laird | GSFN