Official | Valencia announce new goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski

Valencia have officially announced the signing of Stole Dimitrievski, who arrives at the club as a free agent after ending his contract with Rayo Vallecano. The Macedonian goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a two year deal, which commits him to the club until 2026.

In his contract, Dimitrievski also has the option to extend his deal for a further two years. The 30-year-old has been a vital player for Rayo Vallecano in recent seasons.

Valencia have had the player on their shortlist for the last three years, when the club began their search for Jasper Cillessen’s replacement. However, the emergence of Girogi Mamardashvili in 2021 halted Spanish club’s plans.

The Mestalla club are now looking to sell Mamardashvili with Premier League side Newcastle interested in securing his signature. Valencia value him at around €45m, which could be an obstacle as the English club are not prepared to make an offer that matches their demands.

The club are open to keeping both keepers if an offer for Mamardashvili fails to arrive.

Rajan Sangha | GSFN