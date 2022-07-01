Official: USC to join Big Ten in 2024

What was thought to be just rumored has now been made official, the University of Southern California Trojans will be joining the Big Ten in 2024. This move is a major earthquake in the landscape of college athletics as a whole and will give the conference a presence on the west coast.

OFFICIAL: USC will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 30, 2022

This move is certain to start an unraveling effect of other schools in the country to move conferences.

