Official and Unofficial visitors coming to Norman for Oklahoma’s Big 12 Opener vs. WVU

Opening their conference slate on what should be a nice evening could not work out any better for the Oklahoma Sooners. They will have a lot of the nation watching, another sellout atmosphere, and some very high-profile recruits in town that they should be ecstatic to host. Let’s take a look at some of the players slated to take official and unofficial visits to Norman this weekend.

Official visits:

Unofficial visits:

As it stands at the time of this post, this group of visitors is loaded. There’s a nice blend of commits and uncommitted guys. Those who have already committed can work on the uncommitted athletes and convince them to come to Oklahoma. It’s a perfect situation for Oklahoma.

NOTES:

In-state star Chris McLellan out of Owasso, Oklahoma, is a priority for Oklahoma. They’ll be trying to restock their defensive line cupboard with the likely departure of multiple guys to the NFL or graduation this winter. Currently, Oklahoma is competing with Florida, Ohio State, and Alabama the most for his services.

Marvin Jones Jr will be on his official visit. He plays at American Heritage which is the same school as Sooners 2023 commit Brandon Inniss. The Sooners have an excellent little connection with this school currently will look to stand out with a great official and hope Brandon can keep the pressure on him at school.

Story continues

The biggest fish that will be in town is that of Lebbeus Overton. Overton is the number two player in the country in 247Sports composite rankings and the number one recruit by 247Sports. He’s a Sooner legacy as his father (Milton Overton) played offensive line at Oklahoma from 1991-1994. Oklahoma was rumored to be out of the race for Overton. However, a trip to the Champ U BBQ and an unofficial visit this weekend indicates communication between the two sides has picked back up. Oklahoma could really make some noise here. Ultimately, they need to have him back for an official.

With only one offensive lineman committed for the 2023 class, Oklahoma will likely start building on both sides of the line for that class. Guys like Harris Sewell have an offer from the Sooners and are very much on Oklahoma’s radar.

Stay tuned throughout the week as we update the list with more information on who is and is not visiting this Saturday against West Virginia.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

List