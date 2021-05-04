Official uniform numbers for Minnesota’s 2021 draft class

The Minnesota Vikings have assigned official uniform numbers to each person in the team’s 11-player 2021 FNL draft class. There is currently no update for which numbers undrafted free agents will be wearing.

The Vikings are in the midst of an offseason where the team has to revamp both sides of the ball and hope for a bounce-back year. The team finished 7-9 after a disappointing start to 2020.

The Vikings will hope that the free agent signings the team made this offseason will change the complexion of this team. These rookies should help as well.

Here are the jersey numbers of each member of the Vikings’ 2021 NFL draft class:

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

Sep 7, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Keshawn King 935) celebrates his first touch down with Christian Darrisaw (77) in the first period against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

NFL jersey number: 71

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Texas A&M defeated Auburn 31-20.

NFL jersey number: 11

North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt

Oct 3, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) turns upfield as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) defends during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

NFL jersey number: 41

Ohio State G Wyatt Davis

Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

NFL jersey number: 51

Pittsburgh DE Patrick Jones II

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) sacks Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 16-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NFL jersey number: 93

Iowa State RB Kene Nwangwu

Sep 26, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Kene Nwangwu (3) avoids the tackle of TCU Horned Frogs safety Ar'Darius Washington (24) and scores a touchdown in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

NFL jersey number: 26

California CB Camryn Bynum

Oct 6, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; California Golden Bears cornerback Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

NFL jersey number: 43

Florida State edge Janarius Robinson

FSU's Janarius Robinson works out during their opening practice for fall camp at the Al Dunlap Training Facility Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Syndication: Tallahassee

NFL jersey number: 95

Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs in for a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL jersey number: 15

Central Missouri TE Zach Davidson

Central Missouri's Zach Davidson runs with the ball as he participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Monday, March 22, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NFL jersey number: 40

Pittsburgh DT Jaylen Twyman

Dec 26, 2019; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) prepares for the snap during the third quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL jersey number: 76

