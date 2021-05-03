Official uniform numbers for Green Bay Packers’ 2021 draft class
The Green Bay Packers have assigned official uniform numbers to each player in the team’s nine-player 2021 draft class.
These are the numbers you’ll see on the fronts and backs of the green-and-gold uniforms worn by the rookie class. Of course, providing the numbers without commentary about each player’s new digits wouldn’t be right.
Here are the new numbers for the Packers rookies:
CB Eric Stokes: No. 21
(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Quick thoughts: Stokes wore 27 at Georgia, but 21 is an elite cornerback number and a major upgrade. Charles Woodson set the bar high. It's been a rarely worn number in Green Bay since Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was traded away.
OL Josh Myers: No. 71
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Quick thoughts: The big man will wear the same number he held at Ohio State. We're glad he didn't take Corey Linsley's No. 63. Time to forge his own identity in Green Bay. Rick Wagner wore the number last year.
WR Amari Rodgers: No. 8
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) runs by Boston College defensive back Mehdi El Attrach for a touchdown during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium with Boston College in Clemson, South Carolina
Quick thoughts: Hello, single digits! Rodgers is the first Packers skill player to take a single-digit number under the new NFL rules. He has big shoes to fill: Tim Boyle wore the number last year. Also, will the rookie be the only A. Rodgers wearing a Packers uniform in 2021?
OL Royce Newman: No. 70
(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Quick thoughts: Newman wore No. 72 at Ole Miss, but Simon Stepaniak has the number in Green Bay. Alex Light wore No. 70 for a few seasons after T.J. Lang departed. We have nothing clever to say about this.
DL Tedarrell Slaton: No. 93
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Quick thoughts: Talk about a perfect fit. No. 93 for a massive nose tackle in Green Bay? Gilbert Brown approved. Get working on your Gravedigger, kid.
CB Shemar Jean-Charles: No. 22
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Quick thoughts: Third-round pick Amari Rodgers probably had first pick, and he took No. 8. Jean-Charles' backup option was No. 22, a strong selection for a slot corner. Dexter Williams, who is also No. 22, probably isn't feeling great about it.
OL Cole Van Lanen: No. 78
Quick thoughts: Another late-round pick that had his college number swiped by an earlier pick. Josh Myers took No. 71. Van Lanen settled for No. 78, a number that hasn't been kind to recent draft picks (Derrek Sherrod, Jason Spriggs).
LB Isaiah McDuffie: No. 58
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Quick thoughts: Rumor has it McDuffie offered Za'Darius Smith a couple of bucks for No. 55. The All-Pro edge rusher respectfully declined. Ok, that never happened. The rookie linebacker picked No. 58, taking the number from departed veteran Christian Kirksey.
RB Kylin Hill: No. 32
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Quick thoughts: Amari Rodgers took everyone's college number. Hill settled for No. 32, a popular running back number in Green Bay. Notables include Travis Jervey, Brandon Jackson, Cedric Benson, Christine Michael and Devante Mays. Hill becoming a player like Jackson seems reasonable enough.
