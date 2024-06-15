Official: Two Barcelona prodigies start for Spain against Croatia

FC Barcelona have a lot of representatives at the Euros, and rightfully so. Despite the collective lack of success that Barça suffered, they continue to be home to some of football’s best players. Evidently, the nations of said Barcelona players have justified this statement by calling those players for the Euros and the Copa America as well.

However, as has often been the case, a great number of representatives from Barcelona find themselves wearing the colors of the Spanish National team. Over the years, many greats of both Barcelona and Spain have coincidentally coincided, and it is almost as if one simply cannot triumph without the other.

This 2024 edition of the European Championship is no different. The likes of Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Fermin Lopez have all been called up for the tournament. With Spain set to take on Croatia in their first game of the tournament, a lot of hype is present over who gets to start.

Luckily for Barcelona, it seems that two of their young stars are getting the nod. As per the official Spain lineup, both Pedri and Lamine Yamal are set to start for Luis de la Fuente as the Spaniards take on an experienced Croatian team, one that houses Real Madrid legend Luka Modric.

Speaking of Modric, the former Ballon d’Or winner even had words of praise for Yamal not too long ago. In the build up to the commencement of their Euro campaign, the Croatian leader highlighted Yamal as a threat and as an excellent player to watch out for.

Now, both the 21-year-old Golden Boy Pedri and 16-year-old breakout star Lamine Yamal will get to represent Barcelona properly at one of the biggest stages in world football. The players will aim to do their best, not just because they are from Barça and Spain, but for themselves as well.