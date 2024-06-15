Official: Two Barcelona players start for Spain against Croatia | UEFA Euro 2024

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Euro 2024 is underway and Spain will kick off their campaign today in an exciting clash against Croatia.

With the game set to start in under an hour in Berlin, La Roja manager Luis de la Fuente has announced the starting lineup that will face the Croatians.

Two Barcelona stars get the nod for Spain as Lamine Yamal features on the left flank while Pedri starts in the middle of the park.

Yamal’s starting means that the youngster creates history becoming the youngest player ever to play in the Euros.

However, there is no place for Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez, although both are expected to feature from the bench at some point.

Barcelona top target for the summer transfer window – Nico Williams of Athletic Club, also starts for Spain but there is no space for former La Masia man Dani Olmo.