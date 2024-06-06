Official: Tudor Resigns From Lazio After Just Three Months

Igor Tudor has officially resigned from his role as the head coach of Lazio, less than three months after taking on the job.

The 46-year-old Italian coach took on the role back in March following the shock resignation of Maurizio Sarri, penning a one-year contract with an option for a second. Despite the obstacles, he quickly manged to impress in the Italian capital.

Tudor secured Europa League qualification and a sixth-place finish in Serie A during his time with Lazio, winning six of his 11 matches in charge and drawing three. Hopes were high amongst fans ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

As announced by the club, Tudor has now officially resigned from his role with Lazio, having failed to find common ground with president Claudio Lotito.

The Biancocelesti are now working to quickly appoint a replacement, with options including Marco Baroni and Massimiliano Allegri. The news has not gone down well with supporters, who are concerned amidst the chaos.