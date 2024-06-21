Official – Torino appoint Vanoli as new coach after leaving Venezia

Official – Torino appoint Vanoli as new coach after leaving Venezia

Torino have officially announced that Paolo Vanoli is their new coach, signing a two-year contract after taking Venezia to promotion.

The Granata had already decided not to continue with Ivan Juric, as his deal was set to expire on June 30 and the Croatian felt he had taken this team as far as he could.

Vanoli was chosen some time ago, but the deal was delayed because he had a release clause in his contract with Venezia, having taken them to promotion from Serie B via the play-offs.

That clause was worth €1m and Venezia did not want to negotiate it, but eventually accepted a reported sum of €800,000.

Today Torino announced that Vanoli has signed a two-year contract.

Vanoli career path to Torino

He turns 52 in August and started his coaching career as an assistant manager, including with Gian Piero Ventura for Italy, then Antonio Conte at Chelsea and Inter.

The breakaway on his own was at Spartak Moscow in December 2021, taking over at Venezia in November 2022.

Venezia are expected to replace him with Eusebio Di Francesco.