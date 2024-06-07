Official: Three Real Madrid stars in final Spain squad for UEFA Euro 2024

With the UEFA Euro 2024 set to kick off in a week’s time, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has announced the final 26-man squad list for the tournament.

The La Roja manager had initially announced a preliminary 29-man roster to take a closer look at the players before finally narrowing down to a list with 26 players.

And, all three of the Real Madrid stars – Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, and Joselu, who were on the preliminary squad list, have been retained in the final squad.

Both Carvajal and Joselu have been regulars in the squad under De la Fuente since he replaced Luis Enrique as manager of Spain last year.

Nacho, however, has not always been given a shot, but his solid season with Real Madrid has seemingly convinced De la Fuente to take the veteran defender on the trip to Germany.

The three players that were cut from the 29-man squad list are Pau Cubarsi, Aleix Garcia, and Marcos Llorente.