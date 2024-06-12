OFFICIAL | Thiago Motta is the new Juventus manager

Thiago Motta, who is still just 41, was one of the coaching revelations in Europe last season. Today, he has been named as head coach of Serie A giants Juventus.

Thiago Motta led Bologna to a fifth place finish last campaign, just three points off Juventus who finished in third. This fantastic performance means Bologna will play in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League, and it is just the second time in their history that they will appear in the European Cup. The first came back in the 1964/1965 season.

Therefore, to say that Thiago Motta revolutionised Bologna is no understatement. Not only their results either, but his brand of football on the field has taken the whole continent by storm. Bologna play a super dynamic brand of football where unpredictability is their key weapon.

From the centre forward dropping backwards to the centre backs darting forward Bologna have been coached to do the unexpected and it is a nightmare for opposition teams to manage. Bologna’s build up play has been creative, their attack has been expansive and their defence has been the third best in the entire division too. All thanks to Thiago Motta.

Juventus fans had this year’s Coppa Italia victory to cheer about, but they have had a frustrating time of things bar that. In 2022/2023 they finished seventh, their style has been begrudged as utterly boring, and at stages this season they looked like they might not qualify for the Champions League once more.

Thiago Motta is the man tasked with bringing joy back to Juventus fans who were used to seeing their teams win league titles with ease and compete with the very best in the European Cup. Now that he has got the job it will be intriguing to see which players he can bring in this summer, and if the likes of Joshua Zirkzee might even follow him from Bologna.