Official: Thiago Motta is new Juventus coach to 2027

Juventus have formally appointed Thiago Motta as their new coach after he took Bologna to Champions League qualification.

This represents a big change of direction from the Bianconeri, who fired Max Allegri last month, just days after he won the Coppa Italia.

Thiago Motta has signed a contract to June 2027 that is believed to be worth €3.5m per season plus bonuses rising to a maximum of €5m.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans,” the coach told the official club website.

Thiago Motta’s journey to Juventus

The Italo-Brazilian tactician came to the end of his contract with Bologna this month and opted to walk away for a new experience in Turin.

He turns 42 in August and spent his entire senior coaching career in Italy, coming to Genoa in October 2019 for a brief 10-match spell, then succeeding at Spezia and Bologna.

Born in Brazil, he has Italian citizenship and played 30 games for the Azzurri, scoring one goal.

His playing career was revitalised at Genoa in 2008, then at Inter until January 2012.