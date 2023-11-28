It’s official: Texas A&M will host Texas on Thanksgiving weekend during the 2024 season

While everyone knows that the Lone Star Showdown between Texas A&M and the Texas Longhorns will finally resume in 2024 after a 12-year hiatus when the game would be played has stayed on the mind of both fanbases since the 2023 schedule was announced earlier this year. As of Monday, we have finally received an answer.

Through various sources, ESPN announced that Texas A&M’s annual season finale vs. LSU will now be played on Oct. 26, meaning that the return of one of the greatest rivalries in college football will return to its usual slot and will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30. In new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko’s first season, the former Duke head coach will open the season at home vs. Notre Dame, where Elko also served as defensive coordinator for the Irish during the 2017 season.

A few 2024 SEC games are being reported by ESPN Link: https://t.co/hS2EuX9JzK https://t.co/n82kyu4ffY pic.twitter.com/nfcM2azWoS — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 28, 2023

Despite the coaching change, expectations remain sky high for a Texas A&M team that should retain a bulk of the roster from the 2023 season, led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who is poised to return from his brutal season-ending injury in October. On the flip side, Texas will enter the SEC next season after an impressive 2023 campaign, and if both programs happen to achieve their goals, the Lone Star Showdown could mean more than any matchup during the final week of the 2024 regular season.

