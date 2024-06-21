Official: Tchoaumeni starts for France vs Netherlands, Mbappe benched

As France get set for their second fixture of the UEFA Euro 2024 against the Netherlands, the official starting lineups for the game have been announced.

And Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni makes his first appearance of the tournament, having recovered from the injury.

Indeed, Tchouameni, who has been out for over a month, starts in midfield alongside N’Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot, who is a target for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is not part of the starting XI following the nose fracture he suffered in France’s first game against Austria.

It was suggested that the Real Madrid new boy could start and play wearing a mask but Didier Deschamps has decided not to take any risk.

Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy also remain out on the bench for Les Bleus against the Oranje.