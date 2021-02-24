Official Statement: Tiger Woods Gets Rod, Screws, Pins Inserted In Right Leg After Multiple “Comminuted Open Fractures”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Tapp
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An official statement posted to Tiger Woods’ Twitter account on Tuesday evening said the golfer suffered “comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula” in a car accident earlier in the day.

A comminuted bone is broken into more than two pieces. An open fracture, also called a compound fracture, is a fracture in which there is an open wound or break in the skin near the site of the broken bone.

More from Deadline

The statement said the golf legend “underwent a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle.”

Woods is “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,” according to the post.

Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where Woods was admitted said a rod, pins and screws were used to stabilize his injuries.

“The tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia,” said Mahajan. “Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

Woods was injured in a one-car accident in Los Angeles this morning and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for surgery. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on a residential street in Palos Verdes.

It was unclear if the golfer had been speeding, although LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva noted that the vehicle, which was being driven northbound on Hawthorne in a particularly accident-prone area due to the curving downhill roadway, traveled “several hundred feet” after striking the center median and there were no skid marks.

“Apparently the first contact was with the center median,” said Villanueva. “From there it crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree and there were several rollovers during that process.”

Woods, who recently underwent his fifth back surgery and has had multiple knee surgeries, had been hosting the Genesis Invitational at Rivera County Club in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. He did not play.

Woods — whose real name is Eldrick — has, of course, been in the news for traffic-related issues before. He crashed his car in 2009, which set off a series of revelations about his personal life. In 2017, police found the golfer asleep in his parked car, and he was arrested for DUI after failing a field sobriety test. After the arrest, it was reported that Woods had a cocktail of painkillers in his system, some of which had been prescribed due to a back surgery that same year.

The iconic Woods stormed back to prominence after several injury-riddled seasons by winning the 2018 Tour Championship and then the 2019 Masters. But he had struggled since the PGA Tour’s return from a Covid shutdown last year. He played just seven official events and failed to post a top-10 finish to drop to 44th in the world rankings as he focused on playing in his signature tournament — the Masters — in April.

He is tied with Sam Snead for a record 82 career tour wins; one more would make him the winningest golfer of all time. He also has won 15 major tournaments, three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record in that category.

Nicklaus posted “heartfelt support and prayers” for Woods on Twitter.

Woods’ frequent foil and fellow Masters champion Phil Mickelson also tweeted saying, “We are all pulling for you, Tiger.”

While Woods is lucky to simply be alive and the focus right now is rightly on his health, the accident reminded many of a similar near-tragedy that befell another of golf’s all-time greats: Ben Hogan.

Seventy-two years ago this month, Hogan and his wife were hit head-on in their car by a Greyhound bus. Hogan sustained injuries to his pelvis, ankle, knee, ribs, collarbone and shoulder. He was told he would be lucky to walk again.

A year-and-a-half later Hogan, who was still in pain, came back to win the U.S. Open. He went on to win 11 more tournaments, including five majors, one of which was The Masters. It’s a story Woods knows well.

“I think that one of the greatest comebacks in all of sport is the gentleman who won here, Mr. Ben Hogan. I mean, he got hit by a bus and came back and won major championships,” Woods said three years ago — amidst his own career comeback — at Augusta.

“The pain he had to endure, the things he had to do just to play and just how hard it was for him to walk, and he ended up walking 36 holes [on the final day because of an 18-hole playoff] and winning a U.S. Open.”

Which brings us to a tweet from former president Barack Obama. Obama called Woods “the GOAT” before observing, “If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Cy Young and MVP futures bets: Should you bank on Fernando Tatis Jr.?

    As we get closer to the start of the 2021 MLB season, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski, and Andy Behrens reveal their favorite futures bets for the top awards.

  • Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in NC resigns at President Biden’s request

    The federal prosecutor is the last of the three Trump-appointed federal prosecutors to formally step down in North Carolina.

  • Woods 'awake, responsive' after car wreck surgery

    More details are emerging over the extent of injuries suffered by Tiger Woods, following his major car accident on Tuesday.In a statement posted on the golf icon’s Twitter account Woods needed to have fractures of his tibia and fibula bones stabilized with a rod.Screws and pins also had to be used for other injuries to his foot and ankle.It goes on to add that the 45-year-old was awake, responsive, and recovering after surgery at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.It was not immediately clear what effect the accident might have on his career.Woods was already out of golf action, even before this latest accident, when his car careened off a road and rolled down a hillside early Tuesday morning.He'd been hosting the PGA tour's annual Genesis Invitational at the nearby Riviera Country Club over the weekend, although he did not compete.Woods had a fifth back surgery in December and was quoted only last weekend as saying he was hopeful of playing in April’s Masters in Augusta - a tournament he’s won five times and the scene of his incredible comeback victory in 2019.Messages and tributes have been posted on social media from a host of sporting well wishers.Fellow major winning golfer Phil Mickelson wrote "We are all pulling for you. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery."Another former champion Ernie Els said of Els “We've been friends a very long time, obviously I'm concerned for his well being. He's always been a fighter and I hope he fully recovers very soon."

  • Russia hosts new Kyrgyzstan leader on his 1st foreign trip

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted the newly elected president of Kyrgyzstan, voicing hope for political stability in the Central Asian nation that recently saw a violent change of government for the third time in 15 years. Sadyr Zhaparov won 79% in Kyrgyzstan's Jan. 10 presidential vote, a victory that came just over three months after he was freed from jail by crowds of protesters. Speaking at the start of their Kremlin talks, Putin voiced hope that the constitutional changes spearheaded by Zhaparov will help “normalize the domestic political situation.”

  • Bryce Harper arrives at Phillies spring training with Phanatic bat, Clearwooder shirt

    Bryce Harper is in the house.

  • Tesla Solar Roof May Be Available In Canada, Europe Later This Year

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is known for being active on Twitter. He often responds to questions from Tesla fans and customers. Tesmanian caught two replies from Musk, who was asked about Tesla solar roof availability in both Canada and Europe. When asked about Canada, Musk said it would come later this year, whereas for Europe, he replied "hopefully, later this year," so it seems Europe isn't as sure of a bet. Later this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2021 Tesla's solar roof is a solution by the company to allow homes to generate their own solar energy while still maintaining the look of a traditional roof. For those that don't like the look of solar panels, the solar roof is a great option. A solar roof is generally more expensive than solar panels, but owners can still expect to make a return on their investment. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPossible Off-Road Prototype Tesla Model Y Spotted Near Fremont FactoryVideo: Woman Runs After Driverless Tesla Model 3 In Smart Summon Mode© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What is a comminuted open fracture? Doctors explain Tiger Woods’ leg injuries

    Tiger Woods escaped a Tuesday car accident with his life, but suffered "significant" leg injuries. Here's an explanation of those injuries.

  • Tiger Woods at beginning of long road to recovery – leading surgeon Bill Ribbans

    Woods, 45, was extricated from the wreck in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady expected to be sidelined until June after knee surgery

    Will Brady's knee impact his preparation for next season?

  • Buccaneers GM considering Tom Brady extension: 'We'd like to keep this going'

    Bucs GM Jason Licht said on Tuesday that a Brady extension is "a possibility."

  • NBA Coaches Association admonishes Minnesota's failure to interview diverse candidates

    In the wake of the Minnesota Timberwolves controversial head-coaching hire of Toronto Raptors assistant Chris Finch, the NBCA issued a rebuke of the process in a statement on Wednesday.

  • LeBron James: Give preservation 'narrative' a rest

    LeBron James hushed self-preservation narratives Monday night following the Lakers' latest overtime loss in which the Los Angeles All-Star played more than 40 minutes for the fourth time in February. James, 36, is averaging 38.2 minutes per game this month and played 43 minutes in Monday's 127-124 OT loss to the Washington Wizards. "I think this whole narrative of 'LeBron needs more rest' or I should take more rest or I should take time here, it's become a lot bigger than what it actually is," James said.

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Tyrese Haliburton excelling from deep

    Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 44% from 3-point range to lead all rookies.

  • LeBron James stumps for rivals Damian Lillard, Devin Booker: 'Most disrespected player in our league'

    Should Devin Booker be an All-Star? If so, who should get cut?

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • NBA roundup: Wizards top Lakers in OT for 5th straight win

    Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 32 on Monday as the visiting Washington Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years. Westbrook, who added 14 rebounds and nine assists, made a shot inside and was fouled with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put the Wizards up three points. Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and Robin Lopez added 13 off the bench as the Wizards improved to 2-0 to open a four-game road trip against Western Conference teams.

  • Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and the 10 biggest 2021 NBA All-Star snubs

    The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.

  • Reports: Rockets to waive DeMarcus Cousins

    DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.

  • What about Wizards' streak can be sustained?

    The play of Washington's superstar backcourt isn't the only thing fueling the Wizards' five-game win streak.

  • JJ Redick whistled for bizarre ejection during Pelicans' record comeback win over Celtics

    Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.