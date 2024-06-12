Official | Skelly Alvero’s loan move from Lyon to Werder Bremen made permanent

Just one year after joining Olympique Lyonnais, Skelly Alvero (22) has left the club, joining Bundesliga club Werder Bremen after a short loan spell.

The midfielder was brought in on a €4m deal from FC Sochaux last summer but only made eight appearances for a struggling OL side. He then left the club in the final days of the January transfer window, joining Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on loan.

When Alvero joined Les Gones, he did so as a promising prospect. He signed a long-term deal, tying him to the club until 2028. However, amidst the crisis that had engulfed the club at the time, Alvero struggled to perform, as did many of his teammates, and a loan move ensued.

Since joining Werder Bremen, Alvero has made six Bundesliga appearances, including one start. They have now made his transfer permanent, as both clubs confirmed. L’Équipe understands that Werder Bremen have paid around €5m to secure his services on a permanent basis.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle