Official | Sergio Ramos set to leave Sevilla

Sergio Ramos’ Sevilla reunion is going to end up being a short one. After rejoining at the beginning of last season after 18 years away, he is set to leave once again.

This was announced by the club itself, who have shared that his official farewell will take place on Tuesday morning at the Ramón-Sánchez-Pizjuán.

In his second stint at Sevilla, Sergio Ramos made 37 appearances, scoring seven goals and getting one assist. He failed, however, to keep Sevilla out of the bottom half of La Liga, as they finished 14th.

His contract officially ends with the club on 30th June, and it is highly likely he will seek opportunities elsewhere, with the MLS being touted as a potential option, with his representatives already having gone to the United States to scope things out.

A move to Saudi Arabia is an alternative option, but it looks as though the player would prefer to head to the US, given the talks that have already taken place.

At 38 years of age, his return was always going to be a short one, but many would have thought that he had another season in La Liga in him.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie