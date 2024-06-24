Official: Seol Young-woo moves to Serbian side FK Crvena zvezda

Born and raised in Ulsan, local boy Seol Young-woo is making the first transfer of his professional career by moving overseas to sign for Serbian SuperLiga champions FK Crvena zvezda, as per an official announcement by Ulsan HD on Monday.

While Ulsan can confirm that the terms and conditions of Seol Young-woo’s transfer to Crvena zvezda exceed those of Crvena zvezda’s previous offer last winter and recent media speculation, it has been mutually agreed between the two clubs that the exact terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Seol Young-woo will participate in a farewell ceremony at Munsu Football Stadium during the Hana Bank K League 1 Round 19 match, scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 26th, before traveling to Serbia to complete his medical and final signing procedures.

Seol Young-woo was born in May 1998 and played for Ulsan's youth teams, Hyundai Middle School (U15) and Hyundai High School (U18), before going on to Ulsan University, where he completed three years, and eventually joined the Ulsan first team in 2020.

Seol began to make a name for himself after making a surprise start in the East Coast Derby against Ulsan's eternal rivals, Pohang Steelers, on Sunday 18th October 18th, 2020. His flawless performance in the match not only secured a place in the regular starting line-up in his debut season, but also earned him the Young Player (Rookie of the Year) award. Playing both left and right full-back positions, he has established himself as a versatile defender for Ulsan and has grown into a core member of the team, playing a total of 120 K League 1 games for Ulsan, including this season. Over the past five seasons, he has scored five goals and provided 11 assists, becoming a fan favourite with his impeccable contributions to both attack and defence.

Above all, having scored the equaliser that started the comeback against Pohang in the 36th round of last season’s K League 1, and the winning goal in the 38th and final round against Jeonbuk Hyundai, he has become the fans’ undisputed ‘Seol Star’. Another highlight was his winning goal in the second leg of the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League Quarter Final against Jeonbuk, which signalled the beginning of a dramatic turnaround for Ulsan’s hopes of qualifying for the Club World Cup.

Since last year, the latent of "Seol Star" and his influence have extended beyond Ulsan and Asia, as he has been selected for the national team, proudly wearing the Korean flag on his chest. He made his full international debut at right full-back in a friendly against El Salvador on June 20th, 2023 and was named as a wildcard in the final squad for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he was instrumental in South Korea's gold medal victory. There, he not only won gold, but also earned his exemption from military service, making him one of the top prospects in South Korean football.

Seol Young-woo's international career hasn't ended there. He went on to play in every match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, proving his worth to the whole nation. He played the full 90 minutes in all but one game, showcasing both his skill and stamina. Most notably, he capped off this showcase of his talent by assisting Cho Gue-sung’s second-half stoppage-time goal in the round of 16 match against Saudi Arabia.

The South Korean international, who can play on both sides of the defence and join in the attack, began to attract interest from a number of clubs abroad earlier this year. Among those, Serbian SuperLiga side FK Crvena zvezda had shown a keen interest in the player from the start of the year. After a series of offers and negotiations between the two clubs, the player and the clubs have reached an agreement. As a result, this summer's transfer window sees Seol Young-woo make his first professional transfer and first move abroad.

Although it is true that the club has some concerns and apprehensions about transferring one of its most talented players, the Ulsan squad still contains youth team graduates Jang Si-young and Choi Kang-min, as well as Yun Il-lok, who has been contributing to the team's victories after his recent positional switch. After much deliberation, the club has made the decision to allow Seol Young-woo to make the next step in his career and to support the player's growth and development by agreeing to the transfer.