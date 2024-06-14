Official | Russian international Matvei Safonov signs 5-year contract at PSG

Matvei Safonov (25) has officially been announced as Paris Saint-Germain’s first signing this summer after the Russian international was finally granted permission to leave his homeland following the resolution of a financial dispute with his ex-wife.

The Russian goalkeeper had already completed his medical for Les Parisiens last month and will now sign a five-year contract with the French champions as the club looks to improve on its goalkeeping rotation and provide competition to Gianluigi Donnarumma (25).

It was clear from PSG’s reported €20 million investment in bringing Safonov away from Krasnodar that he was not signed as a backup for Donnarumma, and the club have since made it obvious that they will enter next season without a pre-established favourite for the role, and that each will in effect be auditioning for their place in the starting lineup.

This does not spell the end of Donnarumma’s time in the capital, but it does suggest that the Italian will have to earn back his previously unquestioned position between the posts.

GFFN | Nick Hartland