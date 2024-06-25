Official – Roma sign De Rossi to new contract until 2027

Roma have officially secured coach Daniele De Rossi with a new contract to June 2027 after he took over from Jose Mourinho in January.

The club legend had been brought in on a temporary basis when Mourinho was sacked, taking the reins on January 16.

He oversaw 26 competitive games this season, reaching the Europa League semi-final and taking them to sixth place in Serie A, overseeing 14 wins, six draws and six defeats.

The statement notes that owners the Friedkin Group “could not be happier” to build a long-term project with De Rossi, continuing the symbiosis he has with “this team, his team. Roma.”

De Rossi, a lifetime with Roma

De Rossi was born and bred in the Roma youth academy, supporting the club since childhood, and turns 41 next month.

He had a brief spell with Boca Juniors in 2019 before hanging up his boots in January 2020 to start a coaching career.

He worked under Roberto Mancini for the Italy squad that won EURO 2020, then had a short experience as the coach of Serie B side SPAL in 2022-23.