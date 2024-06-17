Official | Robson Bambu joins Braga from OGC Nice

OGC Nice have officially confirmed that the Brazilian centre-back Robson Bambu (26) has left the club to join Portuguese side SC Braga.

The defender will be arriving in a squad that hopes to improve on its fourth-place finish in the league. It’ll be a country that Bambu will have some familiarity with after spending half of last season with FC Arouca where the centre-back made 10 appearances.

Bambu struggled for playing time during his four-year stay in the south of France accumulating only 24 appearances for Le Gym and being sent out on loan three times. The first two loan spells saw the Brazilian return to his home country where he played for Corinthians and then later Vasco de Gama.

Despite his time in France not working out quite as well as either he or the club would have hoped, Nice wished their now-former player well in their press release.

GFFN | Nick Hartland