It's official! New Richmond teen breaks Ohio record for largest blue catfish ever caught

It's official. A 15-year-old New Richmond girl now holds the record for landing the largest blue catfish in Ohio.

The Outdoor Writers of Ohio crowned Jaylynn Parker with the title Saturday, almost three weeks after her 101.11-pound catch.

"I've been biting at my nails waiting for them to call," the New Richmond High School sophomore said over the phone.

Jaylynn caught the monster on April 7 while jug fishing on the Ohio River. The fish weighed nearly as much as the young fisher. It was so heavy she needed the help of her dad and their family friend to pull it in.

While the family instantly knew this fish was special, only the Outdoor Writers of Ohio could confirm it was a record breaker.

15-year-old Jaylynn Parker, center, landed a 101 pound blue catfish on the Ohio River Sunday with the help of her dad, Chuck Parker, left, and family friend Jeff Sams. She's waiting for confirmation that it's a state record for Ohio.

The organization has maintained Ohio's official angling records since roughly the 1940s, said Fred Snyder, chairman of the Outdoor Writers of Ohio Record Fish Committee.

Jaylynn's fish had to undergo an extensive vetting process before being classified as a record breaker. A professional biologist must identify the fish's species, the fish must be weighed on a scale certified by the county auditor and the Outdoor Writers of Ohio must confirm all laws were obeyed while catching the fish.

Members of the Outdoor Writers of Ohio then vote to approve the record change. The Record Fish Committee votes first, followed by the Outdoor Writers of Ohio's entire membership.

Snyder said Jaylynn's fish was approved.

The new Ohio record for blue catfish replaces that previously held by Chris Rolph of Williamsburg, who caught a 96-pound blue catfish in 2009.

Jaylynn learned the good news Saturday while pole fishing for bluegill at a family friend's pond. She said she and her family caught about 120 bluegills. She and her dad might go fishing again tonight.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio teen breaks state record for largest blue catfish ever caught