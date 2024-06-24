Official | Rennes midfielder Fabian Rieder seals loan move to Stuttgart

Switzerland international midfielder Fabian Rieder (22) has joined Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart on loan from Stade Rennais, both clubs have confirmed this Monday morning. Fabian Rieder signed a five-year deal with Rennes on the back of a breakthrough season with BSC Young Boys. However, his first Ligue 1 season won’t live long in memory. Frequently injured, Fabian Rieder only played 21 games last season, scoring three goals including two free-kicks.

The Switzerland international, currently on duty with his national team at the Euros, had no guarantees regarding his playing time in Brittany, according to a report from Ouest-France. The outlet understands that Rennes is in the market for a midfielder. Rennes and Stuttgart shook hands over a season-long loan for Fabian Rieder with a purchase option worth €15m, which is more or less the amount the Ligue 1 paid in the first place.

“Fabian Rieder fits us very well with his footballing qualities and also with the experience he has already gained despite his relatively young age. We are convinced that he can quickly become an important factor in our game and we warmly welcome Fabian to VfB“, added Stuttgart Sporting Director Fabian Wohlgemuth. Courtesy of their surprise second-place finish in the Bundesliga standings, VfB have qualified for the 36-team Champions League next season.

