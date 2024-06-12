Official | Record-signing Tanguy Ndombele leaves Tottenham after contract termination

Back in 2019, Tanguy Ndombele (27) joined Tottenham Hotspur for a club record €62m fee. However, he will now leave the club on a free transfer, as the London club confirmed.

Ndombele joined for a then-record fee, however, he has failed to ever truly establish himself at Tottenham. In an injury-hit spell at the London club, he has been loaned out, firstly to former club Olympique Lyonnais and then later to Napoli and Galatasaray. With just one year remaining on his contract with Spurs, he returned from his latest loan spell with a decision to make.

Tottenham have now confirmed that Ndombele’s contract at the club has been terminated by mutual agreement one year early, confirming Foot Mercato’s report last week. His last appearance for the club came on 9th January 2022, in an FA Cup encounter against Morecambe. Ndombele is now available on the market as a free agent. “Wishing you all the best, Tanguy,” said Tottenham in their official statement.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle