Official: Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler starts for Turkey vs Georgia

As Turkey get set to kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign in an hour against Georgia at Signal Iduna Park, the official starting lineups are already out.

And, Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler has been included in the starting XI by Turkish national team manager Vincenzo Montella.

The Turkey head coach had suggested that the youngster could start on the right flank and that is where he features today.

The 19-year-old sensation ended the season on a strong note despite having battled injury problems in the first half of the campaign.

Guler looked good in the warm-up games that Turkey played in the lead-up to the Euros and has now been rewarded with a start in the tournament opener against Georgia.

Having made an impact in the final phase of the season at Real Madrid, Guler will hope to make an impression at the Euros and help Turkey progress further in the competition.