Official: Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin for Ukraine vs Romania | UEFA Euro 2024

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is all set to make his European Championships debut as he starts for the Ukrainian national team in their UEFA Euro 2024 debut against Romania today.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is coming into the tournament on the back of an exceptional season with Real Madrid, as he played a key role in the team’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga victories.

Lunin, so far, has played only 12 matches for Ukraine, having had to compete with the likes of Georgiy Bushchan and Anatoliy Trubin for a starting spot.

But the Real Madrid ace now goes into the European Championships in Germany as the first-choice starter between the sticks for his national team as they get set to take on Romania imminently at the Allianz Arena in Munich.