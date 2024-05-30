Official: Real Madrid squad list for UCL final vs Borussia Dortmund

As Real Madrid get set to take off for London for their UEFA Champions League final on Saturday against Borussia Dortmund, manager Carlo Ancelotti has announced the squad list that will be flying to England.

Even though David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni are injured and will be unable to play, the duo has been included in the list.

Furthermore, Andriy Lunin, who is down with the flu, is also on the list, although he will not be flying with the rest of the squad to avoid any infection affecting the other players. Instead, he will travel to England separately, either tomorrow or the day after.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has also called up young goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez and Castilla midfielder Mario Martin to the squad list for the finals.

The rest of the squad remains as expected, with all eyes set to be on Toni Kroos as he plays his final game for Real Madrid.

Saturday’s finals could also turn out to be the last one in the Merengues’ colours for club captain Nacho Fernandez.