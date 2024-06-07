Official: Real Madrid sign French superstar Kylian Mbappe

A long-winded and drawn-out saga has finally reached its ultimate conclusion for Real Madrid. Los Blancos, renowned for being home to many of history’s greatest stars, have now managed to add yet another one to their list of players. However, this was far from an easy deal for Real Madrid to even close down.

Born in Paris, this new addition to the Real Madrid roster is a player whose name everyone who follows football knows. Arguably among the very best players in the world right now, he is already a bona fide hero in France for leading his nation to a World Cup title and another World Cup final in 2022, where he scored a hat-trick in the grand final.

By this point, this name is no secret to anyone. Now confirmed officially by Real Madrid, 25-year-old French superstar Kylian Mbappe has now joined Los Merengues. Coming from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner now joins Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The player is set to sign with the current UEFA Champions League winners for five seasons. A lot of hype and attention has already come towards this specific transfer saga, and understandably so.

With Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham already performing at a world-class level, adding Mbappe to the mix only makes things even more exciting for fans of the reigning La Liga champions.

Last season alone, Kylian Mbappe scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances. Over his entire time at PSG, those numbers become even more impressive. The French hero has scored 256 goals and has provided 108 assists in 308 appearances for the Parisian club, and will now bring his talents over to Spain and Real Madrid.

In terms of honors, both individual and collective, Mbappe already has a stacked trophy cabinet at the age of 25. With three French Footballer of the Year awards, seven French League titles, four French Cup titles, one FIFA World Cup, and many other achievements, it is safe to say Real Madrid welcome one of the finest talents that football has to offer.