Official: Real Madrid release home kit for 2024/25 season

Less than a week after bringing down the curtains on a hugely successful campaign, Real Madrid have now unveiled their home kit for the 2024/25 season.

Images and details about the home kit for the next term have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and now, the club have officially launched the new home jersey, in partnership with Adidas.

The new shirt has a minimalist design in which the white colour incorporates a personalized houndstooth pattern with the initials RM.

Real Madrid’s home kit for 2024/25 (Photo courtesy: Real Madrid)

The details of the kit are in black, such as the sponsor, the Adidas logo, the shoulder stripes and the V-neck line.

The shirt, which with this clean design refers to the DNA of Real Madrid, is made with the most advanced materials and has HEAT.RDY technology, that regulates airflow to keep players cool during matches.

The new shirt is now on sale in Real Madrid and Adidas stores, as well as in other selected stores.



