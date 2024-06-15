Official: Real Madrid duo start for Spain against Luka Modric’s Croatia

Spain will begin their UEFA Euro 2024 journey in a little over an hour with a clash against Croatia at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Ahead of the match, Luis de la Fuente has announced the starting lineup that will be taking the field for La Roja and two Real Madrid stars feature in the team.

Indeed, Los Blancos’ captain Nacho Fernandez gets the nod as one of the centre-backs amid some injury concerns for Spain.

Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal holds on to his usual place as the right-back for La Roja against Croatia.

There is no place in the starting lineup for Real Madrid forward Joselu, though, with De la Fuente preferring Alvaro Morata as his No. 9 instead.

While Croatia are yet to announce their starting lineup, it is all but certain that Real Madrid midfielder and legend Luka Modric will be in the team and will be captaining them against two of his club teammates today.