Official: Real Madrid confirm participation in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid have officially confirmed that they will be participating in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Earlier today, comments made by Carlo Ancelotti were misunderstood, leading to the incorrect assumption that Real Madrid would refuse to join the new Club World Cup tournament next summer due to insufficient financial incentives.

It is important to highlight that this expanded competition will take place in the United States in June and July 2025.

It will feature 32 teams from various regions, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

Of the 32 available spots, 29 have already been filled. Real Madrid secured their place by winning the Champions League titles in 2022 and 2024.

What did Ancelotti say?

In a recent interview, Ancelotti mentioned that Real Madrid, along with some other unnamed clubs, were not planning to participate. This statement led to widespread confusion and misinterpretation.

“FIFA can forget about it. Footballers and clubs will not take part in that tournament. A single Madrid game is worth €20 million and FIFA wants to give us that figure for the whole tournament: negative,” Ancelotti said during the interview.

“Like us, several clubs will refuse the invitation,” he added.

Real Madrid will honour the competition

However, Real Madrid have now made it clear through an official announcement that their participation in this tournament was never in doubt.

They affirmed their commitment to competing in the FIFA Club World Cup with pride and enthusiasm.

“Real Madrid CF announces that at no time has its participation in the new Club World Cup to be organized by FIFA in the upcoming 2024/2025 season been questioned,” read the official statement from the team.

“Therefore, our club will compete, as planned, in this official competition that we face with pride and with the utmost enthusiasm to make our millions of fans around the world dream again with a new title,” it added.