Official: Real Madrid confirm Nacho Fernandez’s departure

Real Madrid have officially announced that club captain Nacho Fernandez has departed the club after over two decades.

With his contract expiring on June 30, Nacho has decided not to renew and opted to depart as a free agent, with the defender now understood to be on his way to Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah.

“Real Madrid CF announces that our captain Nacho has decided to end his career as a Real Madrid player,” the statement from the club read.

“Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and affection to Nacho, one of the great legends of our club.”

“Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life.”

A legend of the club

Nacho has been at Real Madrid since 2001, when he joined the club’s academy as a ten-year-old. He made his senior debut for the club when Jose Mourinho was in charge and has been a part of the first-team setup ever since.

During his time with Real Madrid, the 34-year-old has played 364 games and has won 26 titles: 6 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 2 Copas del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups – the most number of titles in the history of the club.

Nacho leaves Real Madrid. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Nacho captained Real Madrid last season as they won three trophies, including the 15th European Cup/UEFA Champions League title.

The Spanish ace is one of the five players who have won six European Cups in the entire history of football.

Message from Florentino Perez

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, sent a heartfelt message to the departing club captain, claiming that the club will always be Nacho’s home.

“Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of improvement for everyone and has received the love, recognition and admiration of all Real Madrid fans,” he said.

“Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”