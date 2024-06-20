Official: Real Madrid confirm the first sale of the summer

Even though the transfer window is not yet officially open, Real Madrid have completed their first sale of the summer.

Indeed, in an official statement, the Spanish capital club have announced they have reached an agreement with UD Las Palmas for the departure of academy winger Marvin Park.

“Real Madrid CF and UD Las Palmas have agreed on the transfer of player Marvin Park,” the statement read.

“Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and affection to Marvin and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage.”

Marvin Park joined the Real Madrid academy in 2016 and went on to make his first-team debut in 2020, featuring four times in total for the senior setup.

The 23-year-old right-winger, who can play at right-back as well, spent the last two seasons on loan at UD Las Palmas and became a regular in the team.

Now, the two clubs have come to an agreement over the permanent transfer of the versatile winger. While the fee has not been revealed, Las Palmas had a €2 million buy option for Park, which is what they are likely to have paid.