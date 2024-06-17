Official: Real Madrid new boy Mbappe starts for France vs Austria; No Mendy, Camavinga

France are set to kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign in under an hour as they face Austria in the Group D opener in Dusseldorf.

Ahead of the match, manager Didier Deschamps has announced the starting lineup for Les Bleus and all eyes are on Real Madrid new signing Kylian Mbappe.

The 25-year-old superstar, who had some minor fitness issues leading up to the match, starts and captains France against Austria.

It appears like Mbappe will be lining up in a central role in attack for France, with Marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembele flanking him on either side.

However, there is no space in the lineup for his new Real Madrid teammates Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy, who are left out on the bench.

Aurelien Tchouameni also misses out as he is still not back at 100% fitness to be able to start a match.

Former Real Madrid man Theo Hernandez starts at left-back.