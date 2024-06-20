Official: Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham starts for England vs Denmark

After making a stunning start to UEFA Euro 2024 with a match-winning performance for England against Serbia, Real Madrid rising star Jude Bellingham starts again for the Three Lions today against Denmark.

England take on the Danish national team at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt in an hour and all eyes will again be on Bellingham after his brilliant start to the Euros.

The 20-year-old Real Madrid ace will be partnered with Arsenal ace Declan Rice and Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who continues to be deployed as a makeshift midfielder, in the centre of the park.

Bellingham will face off against Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, who starts at the heart of the Denmark defence.

A victory today would guarantee Bellingham & co. a progression through Group C and into the Round of 16 stage. A strong run for England in the tournament could further Bellingham’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.