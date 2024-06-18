Official: Real Madrid’s 2024/25 La Liga fixture list announced

Less than a month after Real Madrid lifted the La Liga title for the 2023/24 season, the fixture list for the 2024/25 campaign in the Spanish top flight has been released.

The season will kick off on the weekend of August 18 and conclude on the weekend of May 25, 2025.

And, reigning champions Real Madrid will kick off their campaign with a game against RCD Mallorca away from home on August 18.

The Merengues will next face Real Valladolid in their first home game of the season on the weekend of August 25.

The big games come rolling from September as Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in the first derby of the season at the Civitas Metropolitano in Matchweek 8 (September 29).

In a little under a month after that, Carlo Ancelotti’s men take on bitter rivals Barcelona away at the Santiago Bernabeu in Matchweek 11 (October 27).

Real Madrid then host Atletico Madrid for the reverse fixture in Matchweek 23 on the weekend of February 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, the second El Clasico of the season will take place on May 11 (Matchweek 35), possibly at Camp Nou.

The reigning champions will end their campaign with a home game against Real Sociedad on the weekend of May 25.