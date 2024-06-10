Official: Rangers confirm signing of Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan

AC Milan have lost one of the pillars of the Primavera side as Clinton Nsiala will join Glasgow Rangers this summer on a free transfer, it has been confirmed.

Footmercato report that Nsiala’s performances for Milan in the league and above all in the UEFA Youth League caught the eye of many European clubs who are attracted by his profile and his contract situation.

Having been part of the academy at FC Nantes, the former France U16 international was scouted by Milan who integrated him into their Primavera side. He was on the verge of the first team this season, but ended up playing the entire season with Ignazio Abate’s team (30 games, three goals and two assists).

At 20 years old, Nsiala has decided to leave Milan to take the next step in his career, despite a contract extension being offered to him. He will leave on a free and there are several clubs are in the running as Monza, Empoli, Hamburger SV and Stuttgart have made some contacts with his entourage.

However, it is Rangers – who scouted the player on numerous occasions – that have won the race, as they confirmed on their official website. Nsiala is attracted by the prospect of playing for a club that could feature in the next Champions League and by getting more first team minutes.

He will officially join the club on July 1 subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application.

Rangers’ Director of Recruitment, Nils Koppen: “We are excited to add a talented young player in Clinton to the squad. He joins as an exciting talent who we believe can develop and take his next steps under our manager, Philippe Clement, and his staff. We look forward to welcoming Clinton to Glasgow as we continue to shape the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.”