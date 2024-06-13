OFFICIAL | Paulo Fonseca is the new Milan manager

Former Roma and Lille boss Paulo Fonseca is now the new Milan manager and is now set to take over after the exit of Stefano Pioli.

The Rossoneri had announced the exit of Stefano Pioli a couple of days before their last game of the season and the Italian left after winning the Scudetto and taking the club back into the Champions League and making them a regular presence there.

After failing in moves for Sergio Conceicao and having a move for Julen Lopetegui protested against by fans, the club have announced the appointment of Fonseca. The Portuguese was keen on the role at Milan despite interest from Marseille and his wish has now come true.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now confirmed the arrival of the Portuguese – as it was expected. During a Milan press conference, the Swede said:

“The new coach of Milan will be Paulo Fonseca. We have studied well, we have set criteria on what we are looking for and what we want: with a lot of thought we have chosen Fonseca to bring his identity to those players we have, as far as he is concerned. we want the team to play with a dominant and offensive game. We wanted to bring something new to the players: we studied how he coaches, how he prepares the matches. To bring something new to San Siro too, after five years We have the one who marries as much as possible. Fonseca is the right man, we are very confident and we believe in him a lot.”

Fonseca had done well during his time at Roma and also impressed at Lille, showing an ability to coach young players and give teams a tactical identity.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN