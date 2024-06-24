Official | Pape Gueye announces his departure from Marseille

After four years at Olympique de Marseille, Pape Gueye (25) has announced on Instagram his imminent departure from the club, with the Senegalese midfielder set to leave at the end of his contract on the 1st of July.

The news was expected for a while after it became clear that Gueye had no intention of signing an extension in January, nor was he willing to leave on a transfer so that the club could collect a fee. It was a decision that saw the midfielder ostracised from the team weeks after he had returned to the field from a four-month suspension.

It was only the appointment of Jean-Louis Gasset as the interim manager that saw Gueye’s re-inclusion in the team for the final few months of the season. Gasset was not working to build a long-term project, his management had a set shelf life, and he felt there was no need not to utilise one of their talents while he still played for the club.

GFFN | Nick Hartland