It's official: Oregon, Washington joining Big Ten in 2024-25

Aug. 4—ROSEMONT — The Big Ten moved to expand its reach to the West coast last summer with the announcement that UCLA and USC would join the conference starting in 2024-25. Turns out they'll have company.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors voted Friday to add Oregon and Washington to the conference starting Aug. 2, 2024, with competition in all sports to begin for the 2024-25 academic year.

"The Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors are pleased to welcome the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference," said COP/C Chair and Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones. "When considering the full spectrum of academic, athletic and research excellence, the alignment with our member institutions is extremely clear. We are excited to welcome them and look forward to collaborating and competing with them in the years ahead."

Admittance to the Big Ten must come via a written application that must be approved by at least 70 percent of the Big Ten COP/C. Oregon and Washington formally submitted their applications Friday afternoon. The Big Ten COP/C met via conference call and approved both applications.

"We are excited to welcome the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference," Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said. "We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the universities, administrators and staff, student-athletes, coaches and fans. Both institutions feature a combination of academic and athletic excellence that will prove a great fit for our future."

Nine days ago, Petitti wasn't discussing further Big Ten expansion. The first-year commissioner was asked directly about any further moves and said the focus was elsewhere.

"What I'll say is all the direction I'm getting from leadership, our presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, is to focus on UCLA and USC," Petitti said last week at Big Ten media day in Indianapolis.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman also weighed in on Friday night.

"On behalf of the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Illinois, we are excited to welcome the University of Oregon and University of Washington as the Big Ten Conference's newest members," Whitman said in a statement. "Like Illinois, Oregon and Washington are flagship universities of their respective states. They are renowned academic institutions that have long and celebrated histories of excellence at the intersection of higher education and intercollegiate athletics. We are thrilled to have them as peers, colleagues and competitors.

"The addition of two schools located in or near the major population and business hubs of the Pacific Northwest, combined with our enlarged presence in Los Angeles and Southern California with last summer's UCLA and USC, solidifies the Big Ten's West Coast footprint and opens doors for greater connections with our University's alumni and donors, research and instructional colleagues, and business partners. In addition, it creates unique opportunities for our student-athletes to experience new parts of our country, to compete against the best and brightest from all across the country, and to develop personal networks in new sectors and locations.

"College athletics remains in a period of intense disruption. At a time when the Big Ten's voice and influence must be at its strongest, maintaining a robust philosophical alignment among the conference's growing membership has never been more needed. Oregon and Washington embody the Big Ten's long-held values, and all of us at Illinois look forward to partnering with them on issues large and small in the years ahead. We thank our own chancellor, Dr. Robert Jones, for his leadership of the Big Ten's governing board, along with Commissioner Tony Pettitti and the Big Ten staff for the vision and execution. The future is bright!"