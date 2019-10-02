There was a new and highly anticipated face participating in Oregon football practice on Wednesday.

Two days after Oregon State announced USC transfer wide receiver Jevon Williams would join the Beavers, he changed his mind and Williams announced his commitment to Oregon on Twitter.

The Ducks had yet to comment on the commitment. However, now that Williams has enrolled in school, attended class and practiced, Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal made it official.

"Devon Williams is part of our roster," Cristobal told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "We're thrilled to have him here. There are strong relationships with him dating back to his initial recruitment. Really fired up to have him here with us. Obviously he has to sit the year, but we're really, really fired up about it."

Also of note, Cristobal added that Williams is a cousin of current Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver will be eligible to play for Oregon in 2020. He has three years of eligibility left. Williams will likely be catching passes from UO's current back-up quarterback Tyler Shough.

The Lancaster, California-native was rated the nation's No. 1 athlete by Rivals and the nation's No. 6 wide receiver by 247Sports in the 2018 recruiting class. As a senior at Lancaster High School, Williams had 71 catches for 1,157 yards and 13 touchdowns while intercepting five passes at safety.

Official: What Oregon is getting with transfer receiver Devon Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest